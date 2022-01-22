LOS ANGELES — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.
A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.
The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.
Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.
