Arnold hits go-ahead 2-run HR in 8th inning, Wright State beats ETSU 7-5 at Nashville Regional

Luke Arnold hit the last of Wright State's four home runs — a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning — and the No. 4 seed Raiders beat East Tennessee State 7-5 in a loser-out game at the Nashville Regional on Saturday night.

June 1, 2025 at 1:07AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Arnold hit the last of Wright State's four home runs — a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning — and the No. 4 seed Raiders beat East Tennessee State 7-5 in a loser-out game at the Nashville Regional on Saturday night.

Wright State (39-19) plays the loser between Louisville and No. 1 national seed and host Vanderbilt, which rallied to beat the Raiders 4-3 on Friday.

In the eighth, Boston Smith hit a one-out single off Brady Frederick (8-2) and Arnold hit the next pitch over the wall in left-center field to cap the scoring.

Gus Gregory hit a solo shot in the first, Smith led off the second with another homer off ETSU starter Michael Harpster and Will Cook's two-run double made it 4-0.

Jamie Palmese hit a two-out, three-run home run in the fourth and JD Yakubinis and Cody Miller led off the fifth with back-to-back homers that gave ETSU a 5-4 lead.

Patrick Fultz tied it with a two-out solo shot for Wright State in the seventh.

The Buccaneers (41-17) set a program record with 121 home runs this season — the third most in Southern Conference history — and shattered the previous record for home runs in a season of 93, set in 2010. ETSU finished with the second most victories in program history. The Bucs won 44 games in 1981.

