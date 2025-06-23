Arnaldo Pomodoro, whose bronze spheres decorate prominent public spaces around the world, dies at 98

The United Nations in New York received a 3.3-meter (10 foot, eight inch) diameter ''Sphere Within Sphere'' sculpture as a gift from Italy in 1996. The U.N. sphere has refers to the coming of the new millennium, the U.N. said: ''a smooth exterior womb erupted by complex interior forms,'' and ''a promise for the rebirth of a less troubled and destructive world,'' Pomodoro said of it.