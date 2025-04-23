Army suspends Wisconsin training base’s first female commander after Trump portrait flipped to wall

Baez Ramirez assumed the role of garrison commander at Fort McCoy in July 2024 after serving as chief of the Reserve Program, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was commissioned as a military intelligence officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1999 and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology/mental health from the University of Puerto Rico and a master’s in strategic studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.