WASHINGTON – For 99% of Americans, this question will never come up in a job interview: Can you hang from a bar and tuck your legs to your chest?

It has, however, become a central issue for the Army, where fitness levels of recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles.

Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980, which will include offering soldiers an alternative to the leg tuck, a flash point for women, especially those who have given birth.

At the same time, the new version of the test, which is required twice a year, does away with separate scoring curves based on gender and age. In its earliest rollout among 14,000 soldiers, 65% of a small set of women failed the new test, while 10% of men did.

Army leaders are also contemplating changes to the role of fitness in promotion considerations, which critics argue has overshadowed expertise and intellectual preparation for jobs in such emerging areas of conflict as cyberwarfare.

Across the force, troops and their commanders know that major changes to these requirements would amount to a significant cultural shift for the fitness-obsessed force.

The appropriate role of fitness in the modern Army — and the best way to evaluate it — has attracted the scrutiny of Congress, which has ordered the Army to conduct an independent review of its newest fitness test over concerns that it has made it harder for women to succeed.

"The importance of this test goes beyond the gender issue," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who has focused on the area for years, said in an interview. "It raises the issue of how to attract different kinds of skills and talent to the military."

Not all women in uniform agree that the standards should be lowered.

The Army's first female infantry officer wrote an opinion article last month advocating maintaining the same physical requirements for men and women in combat forces, stirring up new conversations and urgency around the issue.

Lower female fitness standards "reinforce the belief that women cannot perform the same job as men, therefore making it difficult for women to earn the trust and confidence of their teammates," wrote Capt. Kristen Griest, who was one of the first two women to graduate from Army Ranger School.

The Army's top brass is seeking to find a balance between an antiquated test and the realities of a diverse force that will be needed to prevent a contraction in recruiting and retention.

The new 120-minute test, known as the Army Combat Fitness Test, features six events that cover speed, endurance and strength. The standards to pass are identical for men and women and for all ages. Army leaders say they expect the next version to become official in March 2022.