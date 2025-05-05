WASHINGTON — Army pauses flights near Washington airport after 2 commercial planes had to abort landings last week, officials say.
Army pauses flights near Washington airport after 2 commercial planes had to abort landings last week, officials say
Army pauses flights near Washington airport after 2 commercial planes had to abort landings last week, officials say.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden)
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden).