WEST POINT, N.Y. — Charlie Peterson registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Army easily defeated SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.
Josh Caldwell had 14 points and six rebounds for Army.
Tyreik Frazier had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Hawks. RJ Meyers-Turner added 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
