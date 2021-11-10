WEST POINT, N.Y. — Charlie Peterson registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Army easily defeated SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 14 points and six rebounds for Army.

Tyreik Frazier had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Hawks. RJ Meyers-Turner added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com