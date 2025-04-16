Army and Air Force libraries are ordered to review books for DEI material

WASHINGTON — Army and Air Force libraries have been told to go through their stacks to find books related to diversity, equity and inclusion, according to new memos obtained by The Associated Press.
The orders from service leaders come about two weeks after the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, removed nearly 400 books from its library after being told by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office to get rid of those that promote DEI.
The latest Army and Air Force orders are part of the Trump administration's far-reaching efforts to purge so-called DEI content from federal agencies.
The memos suggest that any removal of books will only happen after the initial lists are reviewed more closely. That slower pace may reflect a desire to be more careful about what books are pulled from shelves after the Navy faced criticism over some of those it removed.
Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, as well as Maya Angelou's famous autobiography, ''I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,'' were among the 381 books that were removed from the U.S. Naval Academy's Nimitz Library.
The Army memo was sent to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, the Army War College in Pennsylvania and several other service departments. It says they must review their collections and any books promoting DEI, gender ideology and critical race theory ''in a manner that subverts meritocracy and unity" must be removed ''pending additional guidance.''
The memo — signed by Derrick Anderson, acting assistant Army secretary for manpower — says a list must be provided to the Army's chief librarian by Wednesday. The order also applies to libraries under the authority of the Army's Training and Doctrine Command, Army Special Operations Command and the Army Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School.
The Air Force memo, meanwhile, directs the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado, to review all of its titles for anything related to DEI, gender ideology and critical race theory. The school must provide an interim list by April 30 and a final list by May 30.