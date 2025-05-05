Armstrong scores late winner Wave defeats Bay 2-1

Trinity Armstrong scored a header in the fifth minute of stoppage to hand San Diego Wave a dramatic 2-1 win over California rivals Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.
In the only other NWSL match, Gotham FC tied 0-0 with the Chicago Stars in New Jersey.
At San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, the Wave opened the scoring when Maria Sanchez's curling corner kick was headed in from six yards out by Kennedy Wesley in the fifth minute.
Bay answered quickly when Dorian Bailey forced a turnover, which allowed Racheal Kundananji to spread the ball to Karlie Lema, who took a few touches and squeezed a shot past Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 18th minute.
Referee Elvis Osmanovic awarded a penalty to San Diego after Bay defender Joelle Anderson got her legs tangled up with Wave winger Delphine Cascarino in the 25th minute. Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's athletic save prevented Sanchez from scoring. It was the first penalty save for Silkowitz in the NWSL.
In the dying moments, Armstrong, a 17-year-old rookie, scored her first professional goal to the delight of the home fans.
San Diego (4-2-1) is on a three game winning streak and moved up to third in the standings. Bay (2-3-2) ended the weekend in 10th.
Stars hold firm in scoreless tie with Gotham