RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Taran Armstrong had 11 points and 11 assists to lead California Baptist to a 64-55 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night, the Lancers' seventh straight home victory.
Daniel Akin had 14 points and nine rebounds for California Baptist (7-1). Reed Nottage added 12 points and six rebounds.
Camren Pierce had 15 points and six assists for the Mustangs (2-5). Trevon Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
