RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Tre Armstrong scored a career-high 27 points and Ty Rowell added 20 points as California Baptist defeated Southeastern Louisiana 83-66 on Friday.
Gorjok Gak had 10 rebounds and three assists, and Reed Nottage added six rebounds for California Baptist (1-2).
Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (1-4). Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points and Gus Okafor had 10 points and seven rebounds.
