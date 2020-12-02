LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chandler Vaudrin had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Adonis Arms also scored 14 points to lift Winthrop to a 75-67 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night.
Kelton Talford added 12 points, and Micheal Anumba had six rebounds for Winthrop (1-0).
Isaiah Miller had 19 points for the Spartans (1-1). Hayden Koval added 17 points and three blocks, and Kaleb Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds.
