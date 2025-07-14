Armies of Texas volunteers dig out, clean up, after fatal floods

COMFORT, Texas — It began with a stranger asking ''Do you need help?''
''Yes,'' Paul Welch told the man in a pickup truck, ''I desperately need some help."
A day later, dozens of people pulled up outside the modest cabin where Welch and his partner lived overlooking the Guadalupe River until Texas' July 4 floods.
The devastated property looked like a construction site Saturday after operators started clearing debris with mini-excavators and skid steers. An Army unit from Fort Hood scraped mud out of the cabin while other people tore down drywall. A Bible study group from San Antonio hand-washed tools from Welch's barn. His niece carefully wiped old negatives, hoping to preserve some of the couple's memories.
Texans are leading flood recovery even as more flooding hits and the search for the missing continues. Mass cleanup across Kerr County — about 1.5 hours northwest of San Antonio — came Saturday before heavy rain pelted the region again on Sunday.
For Welch and Elizabeth Hastings, the July 4 floods sent water to their ceiling, wiped out their RV and ruined most of the items in their barn.
"Up until yesterday, it was pretty bleak,'' he said.
Then, Welch said the man in the truck — Huntly Dantzler of Fredericksburg, 20 miles away — ''he showed up.''