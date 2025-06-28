Armenia arrests another top cleric over an alleged coup plot

YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia has arrested a second prominent cleric on charges of plotting against the government, the latest escalation in a clampdown on outspoken critics of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
A court in Yerevan on Saturday ordered Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan to be held in pre-trial detention for two months, his lawyer Ara Zohrabyan said. He said the decision was ''obviously illegal and unfounded'' saying his client will appeal.
State prosecutors accuse Ajapahyan of publicly calling for an armed ouster of the government.
On Friday, security forces faced off with crowds at the headquarters of the Armenian Apostolic Church outside Yerevan as they tried to arrest Ajapahyan. Videos circulating on social media showed clergymen jostling with police, while bells of a nearby cathedral rang out.
After Armenia's National Security Service urged Ajapahyan to appear before authorities, local media showed him entering the building of Armenia's Investigative Committee in his gray robes.
''I have never hidden and I am not going to hide now,'' Ajapahyan told reporters on Friday. ''I say that what is happening now is lawlessness. I have never been and am not a threat to this country, the main threat is in the government.''
Last year, tens of thousands of demonstrators called for Pashinyan's ouster after Armenia agreed to hand over control of several border villages to Azerbaijan and to normalize relations between the neighbors and bitter rivals.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who leads the Sacred Struggle opposition movement. He was accused of plotting a sabotage campaign to overthrow Pashinyan, charges that his lawyer rejected as ''fiction.''