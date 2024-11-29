Armed men in speedboats make off with women and children when a migrants' dinghy deflates off Libya

Five years after a catastrophic fire reduced Notre Dame Cathedral to a smoldering shell, journalists got a first glimpse of the Gothic masterpiece's fully restored interiors during a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The transformation is nothing short of breathtaking: light dances across brilliant stone, gilded accents gleam anew, and the iconic monument's majesty is reborn. From Dec. 8, visitors will once again marvel at the cathedral's blend of history and craftsmanship.