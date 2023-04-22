More from Star Tribune
Politics
State Senate OKs conversion therapy ban, transgender and abortion refuge bills
The votes come as GOP-led states take steps to restrict access to abortion and and gender-affirming health care.
Local
Man arrested following standoff outside Mall of America
At least two shots were fired as the man got out of a white SUV. He was alive and moving while police put him in custody.
Wolves
Wolves determined to stop Murray after Game 2 performance
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray dropped 40 points on Minnesota in Wednesday's 122-113 loss and preventing a repeat is a top priority for Game 3.
Twins
Pablo López, Twins officially announce four-year, $73.5 million extension
The contract buys out López's 2024 season and his first three years of free agency after just four Twins starts.
Wild
Scoggins: Faber steps right in to Wild lineup during 'crazy ride'
Maple Grove native Brock Faber has impressed his new team less than two weeks after captaining the Gophers to the national championship game.