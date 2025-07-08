Armani couture channels black as maestro misses Paris bow for 1st time, days from 91st birthday

PARIS — Armani Privé opened Tuesday under an unmistakable shadow. For the first time in the 20-year history of his couture house, Giorgio Armani was not present in Paris to take his bow.
Days from his 91st birthday and following doctors' advice after a recent hospital stay, Armani reportedly oversaw the Paris couture week show remotely from home, a moment of absence that lands heavily for a designer who has shaped every one of his brand's collections since its founding.
The show's theme, ''Seductive Black,'' played out with literal and symbolic force on the runway: black in myriad forms, from liquid velvet and lacquered silk to pavé crystals and flashes of gold. Even the models' makeup followed suit, rendered in shades of gray.
For some in the front row, the relentless palette felt pointed. Guests quietly wondered if the choice of black was a coded message from the maestro himself.
Armani missed Milan, too
This is not the first major show Armani has missed this season. Just weeks ago, he was forced to sit out Milan Fashion Week for the first time in the label's history, following a brief hospitalization.
According to the brand, the absence was a precaution to save energy for his Paris couture appearance.
For decades, Armani — often referred to as ''Re Giorgio,'' or King George, in Italy — has been both the creative and business force behind one of fashion's last great independent empires.