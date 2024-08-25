CHORZOW, Poland — Armand Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault by clearing 6.26 meters.
Armand Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault by clearing 6.26 meters
Armand Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault by clearing 6.26 meters.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 25, 2024 at 4:24PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says.