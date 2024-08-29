Wires

Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says

Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 2:50PM

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing

Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.

Wires

AP source says wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed to a 4-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers

Wires

Florida executes man convicted of killing college freshman and raping the student's sister in a national forest