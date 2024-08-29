ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says.
Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says
Arlington cemetery official was 'pushed aside' during Trump staff dispute but won't press charges, Army spokesman says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 2:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.