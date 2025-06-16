Arkansas' Wood pitches third no-hitter in CWS history, gets 19 strikeouts against Murray State

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas' Gage Wood pitched the third no-hitter in College World Series history and first in 65 years on Monday, striking out a record 19 and never letting Murray State come close to getting a hit in the Razorbacks' 3-0 victory.
Wood joined Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State in 1960 as the only pitchers to throw CWS no-hitters, and his defense was never really challenged as he dominated a Racers team that was making its first Omaha appearance.
The junior right-hander, who set the CWS record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game, was subdued in the aftermath.
''The only special thing was I didn't want to go home. That's it,'' he said. ''We're not going home. We get to play tomorrow night. But it's pretty cool.''
Arkansas (49-14) plays another elimination game Tuesday night against the loser of Monday night's game between LSU and UCLA.
Murray State (44-17), only the fourth No. 4 regional seed since 1999 to reach Omaha, went 0-2 in its first appearance.
Wood's bid for a perfect game ended in the eighth when his 2-2 breaking ball hit Dom Decker in his back foot.
''When I hit the guy in the foot, I knew I screwed up,'' said Wood, who got a foul out and consecutive strikeouts to end the inning, then looked skyward and gave a primal scream and did a couple of high steps as he headed to the dugout.