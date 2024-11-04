Arkansas tops list of six preseason Top 25 teams that didn't reach 2024 NCAA Tournament

St. John's isn't in the Top 25 but received the second-highest vote total of any unranked team. St. John's returns only one double-figure scorer (RJ Luis) from the team that went 20-13 and turned down an NIT bid in its first season under Rick Pitino, but the Red Storm still figure to be better. Kadary Richmond came over from Big East rival Seton Hall after averaging 15.7 points, 7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals last season. Utah transfer Deivon Smith ranked sixth in Division I with 7.1 assists per game and had five triple-doubles last season. Zuby Ejiofor, who had just 4.3 points per game last season, scored 27 points in a preseason charity exhibition victory over Rutgers. St. John's is seeking its first NCAA bid since 2019.