JONESBORO, Ark. — Malcolm Farrington scored 15 points as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 58-38 on Thursday night.
Farrington shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (5-3). Caleb Fields scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Julian Lual finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points.
Terry Collins finished with 12 points for the Delta Devils (1-8).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67
Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play.
Sports
Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4
Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night.
Sports
Branden Carlson, Utah race past No. 4 Arizona 81-66
Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Sports
Mount St. Mary's takes down Saint Peter's 73-58
Jalen Benjamin's 28 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Saint Peter's 73-58 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Where will Gophers go bowling? Think Pinstripe or Music City
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The bowl outlook is complicated, and will be resolved Sunday. Here's a look at how it could shake out for the Gophers, and how they factor into a handful of scenarios.