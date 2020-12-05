JONESBORO, Ark. — Norchad Omier had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Keyon Wesley added 20 points as Arkansas State routed Crowley's Ridge College 115-49 on Friday night.
Lazar Grbovic had 17 points for Arkansas State (1-3). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six rebounds.
Braeden Williams had nine points for the Pioneers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42
Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.
Gophers
San Francisco beats Cal Poly 88-60
Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and five assists, Dzmitry Ryuny added 15 points with 10 rebounds, and San Francisco beat Cal Poly 88-60 on Friday night.
Gophers
Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53
Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.
Gophers
U women vs. Badgers called off; series with Mankato added
This weekend's Gophers-Badgers series has been called off and Minnesota has added a home-and-home series next week against Minnesota State.
Gophers
Scott Reedy keeps scoring as Gophers hockey wins again
The senior forward's fifth goal of the season was the winner as Minnesota improved to 6-0.