Arkansas man pleads guilty in 2024 mass shooting at grocery store that killed 4

During the shooting, which occurred in the middle of the day, Posey carried a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a bandolier with dozens of extra shotgun rounds, authorities said. He fired most, if not all, of the rounds using the shotgun, opening fire at people in the parking lot before entering the store and firing ''indiscriminately'' at customers and employees, police said. Multiple gunshot victims were found inside the store and in the parking lot, police said.