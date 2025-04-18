Arkansas governor says she's not rushing to resume executions after signing nitrogen gas bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she's not in a rush to resume executions after signing legislation allowing the use of nitrogen gas to put inmates to death.
Sanders made the comments during a joint interview with The Associated Press and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, days after lawmakers wrapped up this year's legislative session.
In the 30-minute interview, Sanders also stood by her plan to build a 3,000-bed prison in the state and left open the possibility of calling a special session for income tax cuts.
No timeline for resuming executions
Sanders said she doesn't have a timeline for restarting executions after signing the law last month making Arkansas the fifth state to legalize using nitrogen to carry them out.
''I think anybody that is rushing into a decision like that is not the one making the decision and doesn't understand the severity and the responsibility that comes with it,'' Sanders said. ''I'm certainly not rushing to take action on that. We will be very thoughtful and deliberative as we go through the process.''
Arkansas hasn't carried out an execution since 2017, when it put four inmates to death before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired. Supporters of the nitrogen bill said it was needed because the state couldn't obtain more drugs from manufacturers that oppose their products being used in executions.
Sixteen executions were carried out when Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, was governor from 1996 to 2007. Sanders said that provides her with perspective on the gravity of the decision.