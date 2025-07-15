Nation

Arkansas farmer launches bid to challenge US Sen. Tom Cotton's reelection bid

A sixth-generation farmer from northeast Arkansas announced Tuesday that she is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee who is seeking a third term.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 8:57PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A sixth-generation farmer from northeast Arkansas announced Tuesday that she is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee who is seeking a third term.

Hallie Shoffner of Newport announced her bid for the nomination to unseat Cotton, who was first elected to the Senate and is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful.

''I'll cut taxes for blue-collar workers, fight to restore Medicaid, save Social Security, cut the deficit, and be radically focused on bringing costs down for regular people,'' Shoffner said in a release. "I'll fight this rigged system every day — Tom Cotton's the guy who did the rigging.''

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating two-term Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor in a nationally watched race that drew millions of dollars in outside spending. Cotton easily won reelection in 2020 after his Democratic challenger dropped out of the race days after filing to run.

Cotton, who announced in February that he was seeking reelection, has more than $8 million in the bank for his bid and the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The rest of the state's congressional delegation and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders have also endorsed Cotton. In a fundraising email to supporters Tuesday afternoon, Cotton defended his record.

''I'm proud to support President Trump and proud to have his endorsement,'' Cotton wrote. ''And I'm proud to fight for secure borders, lower taxes, and a strong America because it's what's best for Arkansas.''

Arkansas' 2026 primary will be held in March. The filing period for candidates in the state is Nov. 3-11.

about the writer

about the writer

ANDREW DeMILLO

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Seth Rogen, Cristin Milioti, Noah Wyle and more react to Emmy nominations

This year's crop of Emmy nominees were announced Tuesday. ''Severance'' led with 27 Emmy nominations, while ''The Studio'' led comedy nominees with 23 in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

Nation

Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman

Nation

The Latest: Trump promotes tech and energy investments in Pennsylvania