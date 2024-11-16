Sports

Arizona State takes on St. Thomas following Sanon's 21-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1)

November 16, 2024 at 8:44AM
November 16, 2024 at 8:44AM

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts St. Thomas after Joson Sanon scored 21 points in Arizona State's 87-76 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Arizona State went 14-18 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

St. Thomas went 10-8 in Summit League action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Tommies gave up 64.8 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

