Arizona State doubles up UC Irvine 4-2 in nightcap of Los Angeles Regional

LOS ANGELES — Jacob Tobias had a home run and two doubles, Isaiah Jackson had a home run and RBI single and third-seeded Arizona State beat No. 2 seed UC Irvine 4-2 in the nightcap of the Los Angeles Regional on Friday.

Arizona State (36-22) advances to play top-seed and host UCLA on Saturday. UC Irvine (41-16) will play No. 4 seed Fresno State in an elimination game to begin the day.

Tobias homered leading off the second inning and Jackson hit a solo shot one out later to give the Sun Devils a 2-0 lead off Anteaters starter Trevor Hansen (9-3). UC Irvine tied it off starter Ben Jacobs (4-3) in the bottom half on an RBI double by Alonso Reyes and a run-scoring single by Frankie Carney.

The Sun Devils took the lead on back-to-back doubles by Tobias and Kien Vu in the fourth. Tobias doubled and scored an insurance run in the eighth on a single by Jackson.

Jacobs allowed two runs on three hits and five walks in five innings. Jonah Giblin pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Cole Carlon got the final five outs for his fourth save.

Hansen gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in 6 1/3. Ricky Ojeda yielded a run on two hits over the final 2 2/3.

Arizona State has won five College World Series titles — most recently in 1981 — and been the runner-up five times, most recently in 1998.

UC Irvine win the Division II World Series twice in 1973-74. The Anteaters are aiming for their third CWS appearance at the D-I level.

