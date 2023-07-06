For the first time since play began in 2013, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is expanding. Arizona State University has been accepted as the ninth member of the Conference beginning with the 2024-2025 season, the NCHC board of directors announced.
Arizona State elevated its hockey program to varsity status for the 2015-16 season and has quickly become a nationally competitive program under 15-year head coach Greg Powers.
Last fall, Arizona State opened Mullett Arena on campus, which serves as the new home for Sun Devil Hockey, as well as the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
