TUCSON, Ariz. — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.
The animal somehow got loose in the city's Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home's front lawn.
Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.
The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.
Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Business
Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine
Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Politics
Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan
Scaling down his "build back better" plans, President Joe Biden on Tuesday described a more limited vision to Democratic lawmakers of a $2 trillion government-overhaul package with at least $500 billion to tackle climate change and money for middle-class priorities — child tax credits, paid family leave, health care and free pre-kindergarten.
Nation
Husband charged with killing wife who vanished in January
A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his wife nine months ago, and her family pleaded for help in finding her body.
Nation
Michigan city declares emergency over lead; governor visits
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she visited Benton Harbor on Tuesday to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water.