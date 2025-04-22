PHOENIX — Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband.
Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband
Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband.
The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 10:51PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife's shooting death, district attorney's office says
Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife's shooting death, district attorney's office says.