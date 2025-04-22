Wires

Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband

Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 10:51PM

PHOENIX — Arizona jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife's shooting death, district attorney's office says

Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife's shooting death, district attorney's office says.

Wires

Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics wins the NBA's sixth man of the year award

Wires

US Center for SafeSport parts ways with CEO Ju'Riese Colón