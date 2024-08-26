TEMPE, Ariz. — A home fire in a Phoenix suburb killed two people, including a child, and critically injured three other people, authorities said Monday.
Arizona home fire kills 2, including a child, and injures 3
By The Associated Press
The mobile home in Tempe was fully engulfed when police and fire responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes. One adult and a child were found dead inside. Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.
The fire's cause is being investigated.
