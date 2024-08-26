Arizona home fire kills 2, including a child, and injures 3

Nation

By The Associated Press

August 26, 2024 at 3:46PM

TEMPE, Ariz. — A home fire in a Phoenix suburb killed two people, including a child, and critically injured three other people, authorities said Monday.

The mobile home in Tempe was fully engulfed when police and fire responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes. One adult and a child were found dead inside. Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

The fire's cause is being investigated.

