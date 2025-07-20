Arizona governor tours wildfire destruction along Grand Canyon's North Rim

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs toured the destruction left by a wildfire along the Grand Canyon's North Rim, on Saturday, surveying what she described as devastating damage.
The governor, who has called for an investigation into how the blaze was handled, sought to gather information ahead of meetings with federal officials next week, looked intently out the window as the Black Hawk helicopter she was riding snaked over the Grand Canyon.
White smoke emerged from the North Rim, and most of the Grand Canyon Lodge was reduced to a bare skeleton, though some of the building appeared intact from overhead. Some surrounding trees were no more than charred toothpicks on the ashen land, and whiffs of smoky air passed through the helicopter.
The wildfire was sparked by a lightning strike July 4. Four days later the National Park Service said it was being allowed to burn as part of a ''confine and contain'' strategy that the Grand Canyon National Park has leaned on for decades to clear dense vegetation, minimize future risk and make the ecosystem more resilient.
But a week after ignition, blustery winds, hot temperatures and lower humidity quickly intensified the flames, prompting officials to shift to aggressive suppression and order evacuations. The blaze has charred more than 18 square miles (46 square kilometers), and as of Saturday it was 8% contained, according to fire information officer Stefan La-Sky.
No injuries have been reported, but the Dragon Bravo fire on the canyon's less-frequented North Rim destroyed more than 70 structures, including a visitors' center, historic cabins and the nearly century-old Grand Canyon Lodge.
After touching ground, Hobbs visited the incident command post. Lined with trailers and dotted with yurts and tents, the fire camp currently houses more than 800 personnel who have come from various federal, state and local entities and independent contractors to help fire suppression efforts. The camp functions similar to a tiny town.
The governor shook hands with members of the crew in the mess hall and met with officials including those from Grand Canyon National Park, the Department of Interior and the National Park Service as well as the incident commander. She said she was encouraged to hear that mitigation is a priority for the federal government.