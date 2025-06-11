PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban teaching antisemitism in schools, impose punishment for violators.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban teaching antisemitism in schools, impose punishment for violators
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban teaching antisemitism in schools, impose punishment for violators.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 12:04AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jack Ciattarelli wins Republican nomination for governor in New Jersey primary election.