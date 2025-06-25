Arizona Diamondbacks fighting their way through a rash of injuries

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been snakebit all season.
Injuries plagued the club in spring training and have continued to wreak havoc as the season reaches the midpoint, leaving manager Torey Lovullo searching for answers as he tries to cobble together a daily lineup.
''I have not seen anything like this,'' Lovullo said from Chicago this week. ''Usually, you have a bad week or a bad month, or two guys in a 30-day period of time that will go down, but it's just been one after another. It's frustrating. I feel for the players. I feel for this team.''
It's been painful.
Left-hander Corbin Burnes, signed to a $210 million, six-year deal in January, lasted 11 starts before going down with a season-ending elbow injury. He followed fellow starter Jordan Montgomery and proceeded key reliever Justin Martinez in needing Tommy John surgery.
Reliever A.J. Puk also needs elbow surgery, to repair his left ulnar collateral ligament, a procedure that could turn into Tommy John. Pitchers Tommy Henry, Blake Walston and Christian Montes de Oca also are out for the season.
Catcher Gabriel Moreno has been out with a broken finger after being hit by a foul ball on June 15. Backup catcher Adrian Del Castillo has dealt with shoulder and back issues, spoiling his chance to move up from Triple-A Reno to replace Moreno.
The hits kept coming this week.