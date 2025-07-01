Arizona Democrats will bypass struggling state party in midterms, with key races on ballot

PHOENIX — Top Arizona Democrats said Tuesday they will bypass the financially strained state party and its embattled new chairman in next year's midterms, as they looked to assure donors and activists that party dysfunction won't hamper their efforts to win in the battleground state.
Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes — who all are seeking second terms next year — said grassroots organizing will be outsourced to a small county organization rather than the Arizona Democratic Party.
The workaround comes as party disarray threatens to complicate Democrats' efforts to hold on to a decade of successes in a state long dominated by Republicans. Arizona has no Senate contest next year but will have at least two battleground U.S. House races, and the campaigns for governor, other top state offices and legislature could dictate how Arizona handles the 2028 presidential election.
National Democratic committees, including the Democratic Governors Association, signed on to the move.
Conflict with Arizona Democratic state party
Arizona Democrats unexpectedly ousted former Chair Yolanda Bejarano after the party's disastrous showing in the 2024 election, when Donald Trump won the state after losing it to Joe Biden in 2020. New Chairman Robert Branscomb promptly fired most of the senior staff.
Behind-the-scenes tension exploded into public view in April. Branscromb sent a letter to members of the state Democratic committee blasting Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, a highly unusual move against the state's top Democrats.
Kelly, Gallego, Hobbs, Fontes and Mayes responded with their own letter saying they'd lost trust in Branscomb.