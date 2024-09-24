Nation

Arizona Democratic campaign office damaged by gunfire

Someone fired shots at a Democratic Party campaign office in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 3:57PM

TEMPE, Ariz. — Someone fired shots at a Democratic Party campaign office in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries, authorities said.

Tempe police said the damage was discovered early Monday and the incident is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the office at the time the gunshots were fired.

Phoenix TV stations aired video Monday that showed two bullet holes in a door and two more in windows of the office.

''We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,'' Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, said in a statement.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

A Texas man is set to be executed for killing his infant son

A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago, one of five executions set to take place within a week's time in the U.S.

Nation

Tren de Aragua gang started in Venezuela's prisons and now spreads fear in the US

Politics

Trump wants to lure foreign companies by offering them access to federal land