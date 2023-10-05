MILWAUKEE — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at Milwaukee after he was struck by a backswing.
When Milwaukee's Brice Turang struck out swinging to lead off the second inning, his bat hit Moreno's helmet. The game was delayed for several minutes to allow Moreno to get examined.
After Moreno took a few warmup pitches, he stayed in the game for the remainder of the second. But José Herrera took over at catcher in the bottom of the third.
Moreno homered in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 Game 1 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday.
