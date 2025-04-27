Wires

The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 10:26PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ariya Jutanugarn, Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo are headed to playoff at the Chevon Championship.

