PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence.
Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.
The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti's spiraling crisis.
An infamous heist put this North Woods town in the global spotlight. Nervous breakdowns and Hollywood deals ensued.
A Russian actress who called for peace was fined for hosting an 'almost naked' party
A Moscow court on Thursday imposed a 50,000-ruble ($560) fine on a TV presenter and actress who gained notoriety for hosting an ''almost naked'' party, saying her social media posts calling for peace discredited the military.
Here's why Spain's leader is mulling his future while denouncing a 'smear campaign' against his wife
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez left Spain in suspense after announcing he may step down because of what he called an ''unprecedented'' smear campaign against his wife.
Scottish leader faces battle for survival after ending power-sharing deal over climate change clash
Scotland's leader is facing a potential battle for survival on Thursday after ending a three-year power-sharing agreement with the Green Party following a clash over climate change policies.