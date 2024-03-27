NEW YORK — It's a new location but the same host for the Tony Awards:Ariana DeBose will make it three in a row as MC of theater's most watched event, which this year moves uptown to Lincoln Center.

The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year for the show on June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number.

''I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time, at Lincoln Center. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,'' said DeBose in a statement.

DeBose was widely cheered for the way she hosted last year amid the Hollywood writers' strike, leading a show that had no script and opening the telecast by dancing and leaping her way through the lobby of the United Palace Theatre. She earned an Emmy nomination for her work.

DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in ''Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,'' ''Hamilton,'' ''A Bronx Tale,'' ''Pippin,'' ''Motown the Musical,'' ''Bring It On: The Musical'' and ''Company.'' She won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg's remake of ''West Side Story'' and was in ''Schmigadoon!'' on Apple TV+.

This year's location — the David H. Koch Theater — is the home of New York City Ballet and in the same sprawling building complex as Lincoln Square Theater, which houses the Broadway venue Beaumont Theater.

Like last year, the three-hour main telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. EDT/5 p.m.-8 p.m. PDT with a pre-show on Pluto TV, with some Tony Awards handed out there.

The Tony eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, and nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Last year, the intimate, funny-sad musical ''Kimberly Akimbo'' took the best new musical crown, and Tom Stoppard's ''Leopoldstadt,'' which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, won best play. Sean Hayes won lead actor in a play for ''Good Night, Oscar,'' and Victoria Clark won for ''Kimberly Akimbo.''

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits