Video: Minnetonka freshman Ari Peterson, daughter of Vikings great Adrian, is already dunking basketballs

Big Ten programs that have offered Peterson a scholarship include the Gophers, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue and Maryland.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 12:00PM
Ari Peterson, seen playing on the “All Iowa Attack” at Shakopee High School this summer. The team called "All Iowa Attack” is Caitlin Clark's former AAU team. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dunks featuring girls basketball players have become a common sight on social media, but it’s rare to see that display of athleticism from a 14-year-old.

A video of Minnetonka High’s highly touted freshman Ari Peterson surfaced Thursday when she threw down a one-handed dunk during a workout at TVP Academy in Burnsville.

The 6-2 daughter of former Vikings great Adrian Peterson completed a slam on her third attempt, which included a missed dunk with two hands.

“If I jump higher than you, I get $10,” Ari Peterson is heard telling her training partner in the video, before eventually making jaws drop in the gym.

It’s hard to believe Peterson will be starting high school this season. One of Minnesota’s top Class of 2028 prospects, she started at forward for Providence Academy’s varsity team as an eighth-grader last year before transferring to Minnetonka.

Earlier this month, Peterson took an unofficial visit to Iowa and posted pictures on Instagram wearing Hawkeyes gear. She played AAU basketball this summer for All-Iowa Attack’s Nike EYBL team that also featured Hill-Murray’s Mya Wilson and Duluth Marshall’s Chloe Johnson.

Former Minnetonka star and five-star senior Aaliyah Crump transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida, so Peterson could be asked to fill big shoes this season. Dunking in the actual game could make even bigger headlines.

One of the only videos that seemed to be posted on YouTube of a Minnesota high school girl dunking previously was former Esko and UCLA 6-9 player Savanna Trapp during an all-star event in 2012.

Will Peterson’s training counterpart pay up in the end? We’ll see.

