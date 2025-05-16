Ari Aster's 'Eddington,' about America losing its mind in 2020, finds a mixed reception at Cannes

As a portrait of the U.S. in microcosm, it's a hardly a more peaceful affair than ''Midsommar.'' When Joe Cross (Phoenix) tires of the mask ordinances of the town's mayor (Pedro Pascal), he decides to oppose him in the upcoming election. Other pressures on Cross (Emma Stone plays his shut-in wife, who has a history with the mayor) gradually increase, driving ''Eddington'' toward a surreal and bloody eruption.