Ari Aster made a movie about polarized America. 'Eddington' has been polarizing

NEW YORK — A Post-it note sat near Ari Aster while he wrote ''Eddington'': ''Remember the phones.''
''Eddington'' may be set during the pandemic, but the onset of COVID-19 isn't its inciting incident. Outside the fictional New Mexico town, a data center is being built. Inside Eddington, its residents — their brains increasingly addled by the internet, social media, smartphones and whatever is ominously emanating from that data center — are growing increasingly detached from one another, and from each other's sense of reality.
''We're living in such a weird time and we forget how weird it is,'' Aster says. ''Things have been weird ever since we were able to carry the internet on our person. Ever since we began living in the internet, things have gotten weirder and weirder.''
''It's important to keep reminding ourselves: This is weird.''
Moviegoers have grown accustomed to expecting a lack of normalcy in Aster's movies. His first three films — ''Hereditary,''''Midsommar,''''Beau Is Afraid'' — have vividly charted strange new pathways of dread and deep-rooted anxiety. Those fixations make Aster, a master of nightmare and farce, uniquely suited to capturing the current American moment.
''Eddington,'' which A24 releases in theaters Friday, may be the most prominent American movie yet to explicitly wrestle with social and political division in the U.S. In a showdown between Joaquin Phoenix's bumbling right-wing sheriff and Pedro Pascal's elitist liberal mayor, arguments over mask mandates, Black Lives Matter protests and elections spiral into a demented Western fever dream.
At a time when our movie screens are filled with escapism and nostalgia, ''Eddington'' dares to diagnose something frightfully contemporary. Aster, in a recent interview at an East Village coffee shop he frequents, said he couldn't imagine avoiding it. ''To not be talking about it is insane,'' he said.
''I'm desperate for work that's wrestling with this moment because I don't know where we are. I've never been here before,'' says Aster. ''I have projects that I've been planning for a long time. They make less sense to me right now. I don't know why I would make those right now.''