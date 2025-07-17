Ari Aster made a movie about polarized America. 'Eddington' has been polarizing

''I'm feeling very heartbroken about where we are, and totally lost, so I'm looking for ways to go into those feelings but also to challenge them. What can be done?'' Aster says. ''Because this is a movie about people who are unreachable to each other and completely siloed off, or fortressed off, a question that kept coming to me was: What would an olive branch look like? How do we find a way to reengage with each other?''