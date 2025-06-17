Argentine ex-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner allowed to serve corruption sentence at home

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A federal court on Tuesday granted a request by former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to serve a six-year prison sentence for corruption at her home in Buenos Aires.
Judges ruled that Fernández, 72, can serve time in the apartment where she lives with her daughter and her granddaughter, citing her age and security reasons. Fernández was the victim of an attempted assassination three years ago.
In the ruling, obtained by The Associated Press, the court said that Fernández ''must remain at the registered address, an obligation that she may not break except in exceptional situations."
The court also ordered that Fernández be placed under the watch of an electronic surveillance device to monitor her movements.
Last week, Argentina's highest court upheld Fernández's sentence in a ruling that permanently banned her from public office over the corruption conviction that found she had directed state contracts to a friend while she was the first lady and president.
The ruling left Fernández, Argentina's charismatic yet deeply divisive ex-leader, sent her supporters pouring into the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital, and blocking major highways in protest.
The ruling barred Fernández from running in this fall's Buenos Aires legislative election just days after she launched her campaign.
On Tuesday, the court dismissed prosecutors' request that Fernández serve time behind bars. Judges said that the physical integrity of the political leader ''would become complex in a situation of prison confinement in coexistence with any type of prison population.''