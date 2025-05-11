World

Argentina's Supreme Court finds archives linked to the Nazi regime

The Argentine Supreme Court has found documentation associated with the Nazi regime among its archives including propaganda material that was used to spread Adolf Hitler's ideology in the South American nation, a judicial authority from the Court told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 10:18PM

The court came across the material when preparing for the creation of a museum with its historical documents, the source said. The official requested anonymity due to internal policies.

Among the documents, they found postcards, photographs, and propaganda material from the German regime.

Some of the material ''intended to consolidate and propagate Adolf Hitler's ideology in Argentina, in the midst of World War II,'' the source said.

The boxes are believed to be related to the arrival of 83 packages in Buenos Aires on June 20, 1941, sent by the German embassy in Tokyo aboard the Japanese steamship ''Nan-a-Maru.''

At the time, the German diplomatic mission in Argentina had requested the release of the material, claiming the boxes contained personal belongings, but the Customs and Ports Division retained it.

The president of the Supreme Court, Horacio Rosatti, has ordered the preservation of the material and a thorough analysis.

ANDREA VULCANO

The Associated Press

