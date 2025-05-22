Argentina's Milei unveils bold plan to lure billions in undeclared dollars back home

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's government on Thursday unveiled an ambitious scheme to bring billions of undeclared U.S. dollars tucked under mattresses or stashed in foreign bank accounts back into the crisis-prone country, as libertarian President Javier Milei seeks to boost Argentina's low international currency reserves and stimulate the limping economy.
By eliminating tax reporting requirements, the plan invites savers — who long have swapped their depreciating pesos for American currency in the country's underground market — to spend unreported dollars on everyday transactions at home. The government won't ask questions regarding the source of the repatriated funds, officials promised.
''Your dollars, your decision. What's yours is yours, not the state's,'' Milei's presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, said in a press conference announcing the policies. ''You can use them however you want, without having to prove where you got them from.''
Milei — who ran on a controversial campaign pledge to ''dollarize'' Argentina's troubled economy — wants a new gush of greenbacks to boost the volume of U.S. dollars in circulation.
Although Argentina's depleted currency reserves sent Milei backpedaling from his initial campaign trail-fervor for ''burning down'' the central bank and adopting the U.S. dollar as the national currency, these latest measures seek to hasten the country's transition to a new currency system that would see dollars gradually replacing pesos.
Milei's ''endogenous dollarization'' scheme would involve fixing the supply of the local currency even as Argentines could use dollars or pesos. He hopes this would encourage Argentines to use their dollar-denominated savings to buy houses and cars as the economy grows and more cash is needed in circulation.
To lay the groundwork, Milei's government last year imposed a generous tax amnesty for Argentines willing to repatriate capital. In April, it lifted most currency controls as part of a $20 billion bail-out deal with the International Monetary Fund, which conditions its support on the government boosting its scarce foreign reserves.
''You can spend those dollars without anyone bothering you. So, you go, you want to buy, I don't know, a house for $200,000, no one has to ask you anything,'' Milei told the TV channel of Argentine newspaper La Nacion in an interview Monday.