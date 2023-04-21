BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person was was believed to have a gun.
Crisis negotiators were communicating with the suspect, who ''has what is believed to be a firearm" and they were trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.
The age of the suspect was not immediately known.
Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials asked the public to avoid the area.
Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance near the site of the disturbance was closed but the mall remained open.
