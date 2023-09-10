Wisconsin-Whitewater scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 56-28 victory over St. John's on Saturday in Whitewater, Wis.

St. John's, ranked No. 4 in Division III, scored on the first possession of the second half to take a 28-21 lead with 10:48 remaining in the third quarter. That capped a 21-0 Johnnies run; they had trailed 21-7 in the second quarter.

The Warhawks, ranked No. 8, scored twice in the final six minutes of the quarter to take a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tamir Thomas scored two of the Warhawks three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Thomas ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 15-yard TD pass to lead the Warhawks offense, which outgained the Johnnies, 513-299.

Aaron Syverson threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the Johnnies.

Carleton 45, Pomona-Pitzer 24: Jack Curtis passed for 387 yards and four TDs as the host Knights pulled away vs. the Sagehens.

Concordia (Moorhead) 26, Pacific Lutheran 21: Stuart DeMerit returned a blocked field goal 93 yards to lead the Cobbers to a victory over the visiting Lutes.

Northwestern (St. Paul) 26, Concordia (Wis.) 10: The host Eagles scored nine points in a 10-second span late in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Falcons.

Rockford 38, St. Scholastica 37: Rockford scored on a 42-yard TD pass and a two-point conversion with 45 seconds remaining to rally past the visiting Saints.

St. Olaf 52, Luther 21: Theo Doran passed for 310 yards and three TDs and Jordan Embry rushed for 145 yards and two scores to lead the Knights in Decorah, Iowa.

Division II

MSU Moorhead 56, Minot State 14: Jack Strand passed for 299 yards and five touchdowns to lead the host Dragons past the Beavers. Strand, a sophomore, threw four TD passes in the first half as the Dragons opened a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Winona State 33, Concordia (St. Paul) 8: Griffin Wiegel returned an interception for 34 yards for a touchdown in the game's first minute to highlight the Warriors defensive effort. Wiegel also had an interception the second quarter as the host Warriors built a 23-0 halftime lead. Jacob Scott kicked four field goals for the Warriors.

Bemidji State 31, Southwest Minnesota State 14: Brandon Alt passed for 238 yards and a touchdown as the Beavers, ranked No. 10 in Division II, won in Marshall, Minn.

MSU Mankato 31, Wayne State (Neb.) 14: Hayden Ekern passed for 288 yards and three TDs and Shen Butler-Lawson rushed for 152 yards and a TD to lead the host Mavericks, ranked No. 7 in D-II, past the Wildcats.

Minnesota Duluth 41, Northern State 21: Kyle Walljasper threw three TD passes and rushed for 110 yards and two TDs to lead the Bulldogs in Aberdeen, S.D.