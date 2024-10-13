Area college football roundup: St. John’s edges Concordia (Moorhead) on 76-yard TD pass

St. Olaf 19, Carleton 13: Derek Hansen caught two TD passes from Theo Doran and the host Oles remained unbeaten by outlasting the rival Knights. Carleton pulled within 17-13 on Tyler Dimond’s touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, but the ensuing PAT was blocked by Deonta Thomas and returned by Elijah Short 88 yards for two points for St. Olaf. The Knights got the ball back with 3:16 remaining and drove to the Oles 6-yard line before the drive stalled on downs.